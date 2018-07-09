× West Michigan bird rehab center to close after 20 years

TWIN LAKE, Mich. — A longtime bird rehabilitation center has decided to close its doors after 20 years in the business.

Braveheart Raptor Rehabilitation Center in Twin Lake will close at the end of October, after its director announced plans to retire.

The center rehabilitates eagles, owls, hawks and other raptors.

Braveheart will continue to host its bi-monthly open houses until the end of October, and then close for good.

The owner says she plans to spend more time with her husband and grandchildren during her retirement.