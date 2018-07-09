West Michigan teen to compete in worldwide dog agility competition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- When you hear the words Olympics and Team USA most people think of sports like swimming, or gymnastics, but what about an Olympics competition for dogs?

Hope Hindenach is the only member of Team USA from Michigan traveling to the Netherlands to take part in the European Open Junior Agility Competition. The Kent county teen is just one of 500 kids from more than 25 countries that will compete to see who’s top dog.

“He’s my best friend he goes everywhere with me and he’s just an all-around great dog he’s really cool," said Hope Hindenach.

Hope and her border collie Jagger have been best buds since day one. Now training everyday on an obstacle course to prepare for competition. After working together for a little more than a year, the Kentwood 16-year-old says she and Jagger are looking forward to putting their skills to the test.

“I’m pretty nervous but everybody said it's super laid back if you mess up its not a big deal you know if I make a mistake I want to just be able to laugh it off and so I'm really excited though," said Hope Hindenach.

None of this would have been possible without the help of family, friends and other dog clubs who have helped support her in this journey. It's a memory for Hope and Jagger that will last a lifetime and make everyone back home in West Michigan proud.

“Wow! Lots of prayer just lots of gratitude for everybody who’s had a piece in making this happen and just joy for her," said Jess Hindenach, Hope's mother, "I mean she’s just gone leaps and bounds with this dog pun intended I guess haha and I’m just so proud I’m so proud of her and so excited for her."

If anyone wants to try out dog agility for themselves they can get started right where Hope and Jagger train at the Well Mannered Dog in Wyoming!