Brandstatter dropped as Detroit Lions radio broadcaster

Posted 1:18 PM, July 10, 2018, by

DETROIT (AP) — Jim Brandstatter is out after 31 years as a radio broadcaster at Detroit Lions games.

Brandstatter says he got the news Tuesday from radio station WJR, which carries the Lions. General manager Tom O’Brien says Brandstatter was “excellent,” but the station decided to hire a former Lion, Lomas Brown.

Brown will work with play-by-play man Dan Miller.

Brandstatter says he’s had a “great run.” He says he’ll now be free to enjoy Thanksgiving at home. The Lions always play on the holiday.

Brandstatter still will be heard on Michigan football radio broadcasts.

