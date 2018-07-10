× Caledonia teen wins national contest for duct tape prom dress

CALEDONIA, Mich. – A Caledonia teen won the top prize for her prom dress made completely from duct tape.

Baylee DeVos of Caledonia High School was named the winner of the “Stuck at Prom” scholarship contest sponsored by Duck Tape. Her prom date, Blake Johnson of The Potter’s House High School in Wyoming, was one of the national runners-up.

Baylee’s dress took inspiration from Victorian-style dresses.

FOX 17 spoke with Baylee and her mom after being named a finalist. You can watch that by clicking here.