Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has it all when it comes to sports gear; from the gear to the clothing, they guarantee a good time in the great outdoors. However, did you know they have plenty of items to enjoy nature right in your own backyard?

Ryan and Mandy from Bill and Paul's Sporthaus show off items the whole family can enjoy for backyard summer fun.

Bill and Paul's is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue South East in Grand Rapids.

To see what else they have to offer, visit billandpauls.com.