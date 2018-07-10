Functional Kids Therapy helps children develop and grow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sometimes kids need extra help and attention when it comes to development. At Functional Kids Therapy, they offer speech therapy, physical therapy, occupational therapy and many other services to assist children in growing up.

Functional Kids offers pediatric specialty programs known as rhythmic movement training, brain gym, therapeutic listening, myofascial release, Irlen syndrome screening, social skills development, sensory processing training for kids/caregiver, SOS feeding intervention as well as options for the use of alternative health support including organic essential oils.

Functional Kids is also affordable, accepting most forms of insurance including Medicaid and out-of-pocket rates for families that don't have insurance.

Functional Kids Therapy locations in Battle Creek and Caledonia.

For more information, visit functionalkidstherapy.net, or their Facebook page.