Georgetown Ice Arena sold; to become Griff’s Georgetown

GEORGETOWN TWP., Mich. – The Georgetown Township Ice Arena will be getting a new owner and new name.

The operators of the rink’s Facebook page posted Tuesday that the township board approved the sale of the arena Monday night to DP Fox Holdings, LLC, of Grand Rapids. DP Fox also owns the Grand Rapids Griffins and Griffs Ice House and Griffs Ice House West in Holland. The Georgetown Ice Arena will become Griffs Georgetown in coming weeks.

The township posted that the board has been working on privatizing the arena for several months.