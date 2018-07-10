Kalamazoo-area police arrest suspected heroin supplier

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — There has been a recent spike in heroin-related overdoses in the Kalamazoo area, but a suspected supplier of the drug is now in jail.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team says it arrested a 23-year-old Kalamazoo man on Tuesday, after he allegedly conducted a heroin deal at an apartment in the 1300 block of Concord Place Drive, in Oshtemo Township.

In a news release distributed by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, police say a search warranted was executed, and officers confiscated a “large amount of suspected heroin, marijuana, a large amount of US currency and additional evidence of the heroin-related overdoses”.

Police say the 23-year-old suspect was busted for Delivery of Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, and Maintaining a Drug House. He’s in the Kalamazoo County Jail, while the county Prosectuor’s Office reviews the charges. His name won’t be released until after arraignment.

Investigators say they spoke with several citizens in the area who “expressed their appreciation” to police for “addressing this problem”.