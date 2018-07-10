Man at large after tying to entice Kalamazoo Co. boy into his vehicle with candy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich-- The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious incident that was reported Tuesday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., they say a juvenile on a bicycle was approached by a man in the 5600 block of Meadowstone Drive. Officials say the male tried to get the boy into his vehicle by offering him some candy. Investigators say the driver took off as the boy ran off and told his mother about the incident.

The suspect in this case is described as a light-skinned black male, about 30 years old with balding black hair. He was last seen wearing dirty jeans and an older red t-shirt. Police say he was driving an older 4-door sedan with possible damage to one of the headlights. The vehicle took off in an unknown direction following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office at 269-383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.