Suspect shot after allegedly trying to break into Kalamazoo home

Posted 10:16 PM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 05:54AM, July 11, 2018

KALAMAZOO, Mich.  --  The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 46-year-old man was taken to a hospital with a critical gunshot wound suffered inside a home Tuesday night when he allegedly tried to break into a home.

It happened around 7:51 p.m. in the 200 block of Richard Avenue. That's east of Burdick Street, and south of Stockbridge Avenue.

The KDPS says officers arrived at the scene to find a 46-year-old man who had been shot "at least once" in the torso. He was conscious. Investigators say, preliminarily, it appears the gunshot victim was "breaking into a home when the occupant shot him."

But Kalamazoo Public Safety is still looking into the matter. It says there are no outstanding suspects or threat to the public. And anyone with more information should  contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.

 

1 Comment

  • Old Bob

    I hope the home owner took time to watch a little TV before he called the police. I sure would have. If more people would put a bullet in the burglars. It would cut down home invasion.

    Reply