Michael Flynn joining new lobbying firm

Posted 4:08 PM, July 10, 2018, by

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former national security adviser Michael Flynn is joining a new lobbying firm headed by lobbyists who recently represented the government of Qatar.

That’s according to a statement from the firm, Stonington Global. Flynn will serve as the global strategy director for the firm, which will represent U.S. and foreign clients.

Flynn says in a statement that he will be helping companies and governments “enhance the goals of freedom and liberty.” Flynn’s son, Michael Flynn Jr., is also joining the firm.

With the move, Flynn returns to a profession that previously got him into trouble.

Flynn admitted last year to lying to the government about lobbying work his firm performed for Turkish interests. He has also acknowledged performing the work without registering as a foreign agent as required by U.S. law.

