Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 10

1. Grand Rapids has been named one of Outside's smartest towns in their "Best Places to Live" issue which hits newsstands today.

Also, Newsweek just released their Top 50 Places to Live in the United States for 2018 and Grand Rapids came in 12th.

What's making the city stand out? Urban renewal, outdoor green space and of course the booming brew house scene.

2. Grand some groceries and see the doctor, Spectrum Health is opening a walk-in clinic inside the new Hudsonville Meijer.

It's the first clinic Spectrum has ever opened inside a store.

Patients can get checked out for more minor symptoms like allergies, bumps and bruises as well as cold and flu symptoms.

There's no need to have insurance to walk in, it'll cost $69 per visit without it.

The clinic will open when the store opens for the first time this Thursday.

3. Smart Shopper Alert! The State of Michigan is ready to sell off unneeded supplies during a semi-annual sale this weekend.

The surplus store will be open Saturday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in Lansing. Items include things left at airports, seized by police, and used government property. All that stuff includes things like computers, phones, knives, desks, chairs, and even some jewelry.

If you'd like to shop, but can't make it on Saturday, there are more details online at michigan.gov. All sales are final.

4. Costco shoppers, get ready for some changes at the food court.

The company announced it's revamping the menu, replacing some old favorites with healthier options, like organic burgers and salads.

Don't worry, Costco's classic hot dog combo, sold with soda for $1.50, will remain on the menu.

5. It's an amazing bargain for fans of Build-A-Bear! For one day only, they're hosting "Pay Your Age Day," an event where customers pay only their age for any furry friend in the store on July 12.

Parents of infants must pay at least $1 for their child's choice of animal and adults will not be counted as "a day over 29," meaning they will not be asked to pay more than $29.

Customers over the age of 18 must be members of the Build-A-Bear workshop loyalty club and kids must have an adult club member present to take advantage of the savings.