Multiple West Michigan counties under burn ban

WEST MICHIGAN - Multiple counties are currently under a burn ban after several weeks of relatively dry and hot conditions. Back in May, Newyago County was hit hard by a large wildfire, which ended up burning around 100 acres.

Occasionally, wildfires are starting without any human influence. However, Abby Watkins, the Director of Newyago County Emergency Services, says that 90 percent of fires are started by individuals burning that eventually get out of hand.

Fire officials are also warning residents across Michigan about chemicals in fertilizers that may contribute to an increased burn risk if left unwatered. Fires on residential lawns have already been reported in Kent and Ottawa counties after being treated with fertilizers.

If you would like more information on the burn ban or to see if your county is affected, you can visit the Michigan DNR website.