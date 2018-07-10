× Planning commission to decide future of proposed Ottawa Co. apartments

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — The Ottawa County planning commission is set to vote on a new apartment complex that will be built on Port Sheldon Street just west of 48th Avenue.

Developers want to build more than 200 units at South Blendon Vista Apartments with more than 500 parking spaces.

The main entrance to the apartments would be directly across from the entrance to the Rush Creek Meadows and loop around and connect to the new Eagles Landing development.

Due to the high volume of people living in this area, the developer is asking the planning commission for a special permit.

There are reports that the development will be nearly identical to the Valley Vista Apartments in Jamestown.

The planning commission is set to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Blendon Township Offices, 7161 72nd Avenue in Hudsonville. The public is invited to weigh-in on the development.