COLDWATER, Mich. – Police in Coldwater are asking for help in finding a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Meijer Monday night.

The incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. at the Meijer store at 620 E. Chicago Road in Coldwater. The woman told police that the man approached her inside the store and exposed himself.

A surveillance photo of the suspect and his vehicle have been released.

Anyone with information should call the Coldwater Police at 517-278-4525.