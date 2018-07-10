Protest outside Ottawa courthouse to raise awareness for people with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- A peaceful protest took place Tuesday morning outside the Ottawa County 58th District Courthouse today to raise awareness for kids with disabilities.

This all comes after 17-year-old Stephen Morehouse, who has Autism, was charged after having a mental episode around his family members last month.

But Stephen Morehouse’s step-father, John Wiley, tells us he had to call deputies from Ottawa County back in June, when his step-son, Stephen, flipped out after his parents took his electronics away.

Two weeks later, his family received a letter in the mail at their Ottawa County home, saying there was a warrant out for Stephen’s arrest for domestic violence.

That is why his family asked others to come out to show their support for him Tuesday outside the court house to raise awareness for other people with disabilities throughout Ottawa County.

The judge heard the preliminary evidence Tuesday morning and allowed the case to continue to trial.

Wiley believes the charges are not fair because Steven has the mindset of a 12-year-old and can’t control his outbursts. He believes Stephen should not be facing charges.

Wiley says he hopes the case will allow deputies to be more understanding when dealing with people who are mentally unstable.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office has not yet commented on the case.

Meantime, the family has hired an attorney out of Lansing and set up a GoFundMe page to pay for their legal fees.