Sen. Peters to name Michigan boy 'Senator for a Day'

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democratic Senator Gary Peters is getting ready to bring a smile to a young boy’s face who is living with a congenital cardiac condition.

Sen. Peters is partnering with Make-A-Wish-Atlantic to grant 18-year-old Thomas Stephenson’s wish to be a senator for a day.

Sen. Peters says he will take Stephenson with him for his weekly constituent coffee, meetings, a floor speech, briefings and media interviews.