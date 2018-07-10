Sen. Peters to name Michigan boy ‘Senator for a Day’
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Democratic Senator Gary Peters is getting ready to bring a smile to a young boy’s face who is living with a congenital cardiac condition.
Sen. Peters is partnering with Make-A-Wish-Atlantic to grant 18-year-old Thomas Stephenson’s wish to be a senator for a day.
Stephenson suffers from a congenital cardiac condition.
Sen. Peters says he will take Stephenson with him for his weekly constituent coffee, meetings, a floor speech, briefings and media interviews.
2 comments
Bob
The “senator for a day” boy will do better job than Peter’s has done.
Augster
I nominate him to challenge Stabenow this fall.