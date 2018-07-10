Snowplow reported stolen in Branch County

COLDWATER TWP., Mich. – Be on the lookout for someone with a snowplow in Branch County.

Michigan State Police say that a snowplow was stolen sometime last weekend, between 1:00 p.m. on June 30 and 7:00 a.m. on July 2 in the 600 block of E. Chicago Road.

Police say the snowplow was sitting in parking lot and was visible from the road. It is described as a Boss DXT V-plow and is red.  A picture wasn’t available.

Anyone with information should call MSP at 269-558-0500.

2 comments