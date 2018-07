Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gina Ferwerda was born and raised in Michigan living on Silver Lake, and is always making incredible food. She became inspired by all the wonderful produce, vegetables, meats, and other locally grown foods the state has to offer, so she decided to put all those delicious recipes into a cookbook.

She stopped by the Fox 17 Morning Mix patio to cook a few of her summer themed meals from her first cookbook, "Meals From the Mitten."