West Michigan GOP representatives differ on Supreme Court nominee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan’s Republican representatives in Washington, D.C. have differing views on President Donald Trump’s choice for the next Supreme Court justice.
Trump announced he was picking Brett Kavanaugh, 53, to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy who announced his retirement last month.
Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville) called Kavanaugh, “a highly accomplished jurist who has a strong track record of interpreting the Constitution as written, enforcing the separation of powers, and defending the individual liberties of American citizens.” He went on to say in a released statement that Kavanaugh is a “tremendous” selection.
Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) has a differing opinion on Twitter Monday night. He called Trump’s pick of Kavanaugh “disappointing.”
Amash went on in further tweets to point out that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s earlier appointment to the Supreme Court, had differed in an opinion on the federal government’s collection of metadata from cellphones.
Tuesday, Amash criticized Republicans who have supported the collection of metadata when proposed by Republicans, but criticize it when proposed by then President Obama.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) had not released a statement regarding Kavanaugh.
Kavanaugh’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
1 Comment
jeffinbville (@JeffInBville)
Fred will say, “In an unprecedented move that is good Michigan residents, the President has made a bipartisan appointment and you know so long as the word bipartisan is used I approve whatever it may be. Bipartisan.There. I said it again.”