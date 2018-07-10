West Michigan GOP representatives differ on Supreme Court nominee

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan’s Republican representatives in Washington, D.C. have differing views on President Donald Trump’s choice for the next Supreme Court justice.

Trump announced he was picking Brett Kavanaugh, 53, to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy who announced his retirement last month.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville) called Kavanaugh, “a highly accomplished jurist who has a strong track record of interpreting the Constitution as written, enforcing the separation of powers, and defending the individual liberties of American citizens.” He went on to say in a released statement that Kavanaugh is a “tremendous” selection.

Congratulations to Brett Kavanaugh on his nomination to #SCOTUS. — Rep. Bill Huizenga (@RepHuizenga) July 10, 2018

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) has a differing opinion on Twitter Monday night. He called Trump’s pick of Kavanaugh “disappointing.”

Kavanaugh is not another Gorsuch—not even close. Disappointing pick, particularly with respect to his #4thAmendment record. Future decisions on the constitutionality of government surveillance of Americans will be huge. We can’t afford a rubber stamp for the executive branch. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 10, 2018

Amash went on in further tweets to point out that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s earlier appointment to the Supreme Court, had differed in an opinion on the federal government’s collection of metadata from cellphones.

Tuesday, Amash criticized Republicans who have supported the collection of metadata when proposed by Republicans, but criticize it when proposed by then President Obama.

Obama NSA spies on Americans.

Rs in Congress: Boo! Trump signs extension of unconstitutional FISA 702 spying.

Rs in Congress: Yay! FBI uses FISA to allegedly spy on Trump campaign.

Rs in Congress: Boo! Trump nominates judge who supported Obama NSA spying.

Rs in Congress: Yay! — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 10, 2018

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) had not released a statement regarding Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.