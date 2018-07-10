West Michigan GOP representatives differ on Supreme Court nominee

Posted 12:54 PM, July 10, 2018, by , Updated at 01:19PM, July 10, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – West Michigan’s Republican representatives in Washington, D.C. have differing views on President Donald Trump’s choice for the next Supreme Court justice.

Trump announced he was picking Brett Kavanaugh, 53, to replace Justice Anthony Kennedy who announced his retirement last month.

Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-Grandville) called Kavanaugh, “a highly accomplished jurist who has a strong track record of interpreting the Constitution as written, enforcing the separation of powers, and defending the individual liberties of American citizens.”  He went on to say in a released statement that Kavanaugh is a “tremendous” selection.

Rep. Justin Amash (R-Grand Rapids) has a differing opinion on Twitter Monday night.  He called Trump’s pick of Kavanaugh “disappointing.”

Related Story
Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Amash went on in further tweets to point out that Neil Gorsuch, Trump’s earlier appointment to the Supreme Court, had differed in an opinion on the federal government’s collection of metadata from cellphones.

Tuesday, Amash criticized Republicans who have supported the collection of metadata when proposed by Republicans, but criticize it when proposed by then President Obama.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rep. Fred Upton (R-St. Joseph) had not released a statement regarding Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh’s appointment needs to be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • jeffinbville (@JeffInBville)

    Fred will say, “In an unprecedented move that is good Michigan residents, the President has made a bipartisan appointment and you know so long as the word bipartisan is used I approve whatever it may be. Bipartisan.There. I said it again.”

    Reply