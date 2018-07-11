× Man implies gun, robs ministry outlet in Muskegon Heights

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas says the man who held up Hope’s Outlet Ministries thrift store late Wednesday afternoon “must be desperate and dangerous.”

The crime occurred around 5 p.m., at 2424 Glade Street. That’s near Seaway Drive and W. Hovey Avenue.

Chief Thomas tells FOX 17 the bandit implied he had a gun, and got away with a relatively small amount of cash. A K-9 was called in to track the robber, after he took off running. But the thief is still on the loose, as of Wednesday night.

“That’s weird for someone to rob that place” says Thomas. “That’s a well-traveled road. We’ve collected a lot of (crime) evidence.”