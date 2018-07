Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FENNVILLE, Mich. -- This weekend is your last chance to check out the 2018 Bloom Festival in Fennville.

Summerhouse Lavender Farm hosts the fest every year during lavender's peak bloom season.

The event runs both Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Everyone can bring a little piece of the lavender farm home while shopping in their store for lotions, candles and much much more! Even purchase a lavender plant to take home and learn how to take care of it on your own!