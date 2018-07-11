Woman killed in Kent Co. rollover crash

Posted 6:23 AM, July 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:20AM, July 11, 2018

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A 25-year-old woman is dead and her boyfriend is injured after a rollover crash in Kent County.

Deputies say it happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Patterson Avenue. That intersection was closed for at least two hours.

We're told the woman was driving northbound on Patterson Avenue when she collided with a southbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto 52nd Street.. The impact caused her car to rollover.

Katherine Mead, 25, died a short time later at the hospital. A man in her vehicle, Matthew Staal, 28, suffered minor injuries.  The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s