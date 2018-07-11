Woman killed in Kent Co. rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- A 25-year-old woman is dead and her boyfriend is injured after a rollover crash in Kent County.

Deputies say it happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 52nd Street and Patterson Avenue. That intersection was closed for at least two hours.

We're told the woman was driving northbound on Patterson Avenue when she collided with a southbound vehicle that was making a left turn onto 52nd Street.. The impact caused her car to rollover.

Katherine Mead, 25, died a short time later at the hospital. A man in her vehicle, Matthew Staal, 28, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle also suffered minor injuries.