× Cron’s homer lifts Rays to 4-2 win over Tigers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — C.J. Cron’s three-run home run in the seventh inning carried the Tampa Bay Rays to their fifth straight win, a 4-2 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday.

Cron’s 18th homer came off Jordan Zimmermann after singles by Kevin Kiermaier and Matt Duffy.

Cron and Kiermaier each had three hits for the Rays, who have won 14 of 18. It was only the second multi-hit game of the season for Kiermaier, who drove in the game’s first run with his second homer of the season in the third inning.

James McCann’s two-run homer off Matt Andriese in the fourth had given Detroit a 2-1 lead that lasted until Cron’s homer. It was McCann’s sixth homer of the season.

The Tigers, who struck out 14 times against five Tampa Bay pitchers, have lost four straight and 18 of 22.

Rookie left-hander Ryan Yarbrough (8-4) got the win after giving up one hit in three innings of relief. Sergio Romo pitched the ninth for his 11th save in 16 opportunities.

The Rays have won 14 of their past 15 home games, giving up two runs or fewer in 12 of them.

Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann (4-1) gave up four runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings, striking out five. He threw a season-high 105 pitches.

The Rays’ Hunter Wood pitched one inning in his first major league start, giving up two hits while striking out two.