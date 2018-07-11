Downtown Grand Rapids tunnel getting makeover

Posted 3:45 PM, July 11, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A tunnel in downtown Grand Rapids is getting a makeover.

The tunnel under Pearl Street near the Grand Rapids Public Museum has been filled with trash and graffiti.  Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. ambassadors have started the cleanup.  DGRI says the improvements will make the tunnel more inviting and will feel safer for people to use.

The tunnel will be cleaned out and a new mural, lighting and seating will be installed. The mural will be an homage to Native Americans and will be unveiled on Friday.  An official dedication will be held with the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians in September.

For more, visit the website of DGRI.

 

4 comments

  • Mac Woods

    So they’re going to shovel out the trash and slap a new coat of paint on? Yeah! That’ll keep it from happening again! Apparently, city officials forgot about when this cruddy little tunnel was brand-new, it attracted trashy people who left their trash and graffiti behind. Why give them a fresh surface to ruin all over again in less than 24 hours? Brick it over at both ends.

    Reply