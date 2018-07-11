Downtown Grand Rapids tunnel getting makeover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A tunnel in downtown Grand Rapids is getting a makeover.

The tunnel under Pearl Street near the Grand Rapids Public Museum has been filled with trash and graffiti. Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. ambassadors have started the cleanup. DGRI says the improvements will make the tunnel more inviting and will feel safer for people to use.

The tunnel will be cleaned out and a new mural, lighting and seating will be installed. The mural will be an homage to Native Americans and will be unveiled on Friday. An official dedication will be held with the Grand River Band of Ottawa Indians in September.

