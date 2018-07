Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- Former pitcher for the Detroit Tigers and Grand Rapids native, Dave Rozema, made a stop back at Fifth Third Ballpark on Wednesday as a part of the Whitecaps 'Tigers Wednesdays' promotion.

Rozema, a member of the 1984 World Series team, said while the rebuilding stage is certainly difficult, the success for the program will eventually come.

"To me it's a great opportunity for these guys right here. It begins in A ball. You play hard, you do well, you play hard and you get a chance to go to Comerica and be a part of a great organization."

Holding up his World Series ring he joked, "When you mature a little bit, this will come."