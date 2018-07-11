How to deal with hot flashes during the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With summer heating up, women going through menopause definitely don't need hot flashes to make it worse. Many people, men and women, tend to know that hot flashes are associated with a big change in life, but there's more to it than that.

Nationally recognized menopause specialist Dr. Diana Bitner from Spectrum Health, explains why hot flashes happen and how to reduce them happening during menopause.

Hot flashes happen because the internal thermostat in the brain changes with loss of estrogen, and gets more sensitive. Dr. Bitner describes it as an air conditioning unit; a hot flash is the air conditioning turning on to cool down the over-heated body. During menopause, the thermostat reacts and triggers the air conditioning, even when it is only a little hot.

Hot flashes can be triggered for a variety of reasons during menopause:

Low estrogen (menopause but even low dose birth control pills can cause)

Gaining weight (is like a sweater you can’t take off)

Inadequate water

Too much caffeine

Stress-adrenalin rush

Low brain serotonin as associated with long term chronic stress

Hot beverages

Alcohol

High blood sugar

Low blood sugar

fatigue/sleep deprivation

Women can avoid or reduce hot flashes on their own by doing the following:

Maintain healthy body weight

Drink enough water-60-80 oz. net per day (water - alcohol or caffeine)

Practice yoga, practice calm

Aware of triggers, especially sugar or alcohol

Get adequate sleep

Eat small portions every 3-4 hours of complex carbs i.e brown rice, whole wheat bread, whole wheat tortillas, sweet potatoes to keep blood sugar stable

There are also medical treatments that can help reduce hot flashes and other symptoms of menopause like:

FDA approved Estrogen patches

FDA approved Estrogen pills

FDA approved Estrogen gel

SSRI medications-also used for depression and anxiety, stabilize the thermostat

SNRI-also used for depression, anxiety, stabilize the thermostat

Dr. Bitner's office is located at 3800 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Suite A. To schedule an appointment with her, call (616)-267-8225.

All information was provided by Dr. Diana Bitner, her blog. Read more.