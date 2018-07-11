Lady Antebellum and more coming to Soaring Eagle Resorts

Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel is going Under the Sea. On July 13 and 14, kids can make a Popsicle fish or mermaid and an under the sea stained glass craft. As always for both themed weekend,s there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Then kick back and relax with a Summer Fun Weekend on July 20 and 21. The crafts for that special weekend are all summer themed. Guests can make a paper plate fan, a pineapple, caterpillar, or bug craft.

To wrap up the month of July, join Soaring Eagle for Pow-Wow Weekend on July 27 and 28. The weekend will be filled with Pow-Wow crafts, and as always for all of these themed weekend, there will be story time with Nokomis and a movie.

Nickleback, with very special guest Pop Evil, is taking the stage on July 20. Nickleback stole the music scene in the late 90's and is known for their songs "How You Remind Me" and "Too Bad." They've also worked with other rock stars including Kid Rock, Gene Simmons, and Nelly Furtado.

Pop Evil is from right here in West Michigan, and known for their surging sound incorporating metal, alternative, hard rock and even electric music.

On July 25, Godsmack and Shinedown with special guest Like a Storm will take the stage. It's been 20 years since Godsmack released their debut album and 20 million album sales later they are coming back stronger than ever. "Bulletproof", the first single off their new album has fans singing their praises. Multi-platinum rock band Shinedown recently announced the release of their sixth studio album "Attention, Attention". Their single "Devil" is already gaining momentum with more than 1 million YouTube views.

Record breaking global comedy superstar, Jeff Dunham, is bringing his posse of characters to Soaring Eagle Casino for his Passively Aggressive Tour on August 5. Dunham recently released his latest stand-up special "Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster" on Netflix this past year. He's also a Guinness World Record holder for "Most Tickets Sold for a STand-Up Comedy Tour," has over one million subscribers on YouTube, and has record-breaking viewership with his comedy specials on Comedy Central and NBC.

Big country fans will want to head to Soaring Eagle on September 2 to see Lady Antebellum and Darious Rucker, with special guest Russell Dickerson.

The Lady Antebellum Trio is fired up and ready to go after a two year hiatus. Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood have all fresh and new songs. Their music is describe as country with "a little bit rock and roll, a little bit of pop, with a little bit of R&B thrown in." Since teaming up in 2006, Lady Antebellum has sold over 18 million units and had nine number one singles on the country charts. They have won seven Grammy awards including both Record and Song of the Year for "Need You Now", plus they were the first artists in history of the CMA Awards to win Single of the Year in back-to-back years.

Darius Rucker first attained multi-platinum status in the music industry as the lead singer and rhythm guitarist of Grammy award-winning band, Hootie and the Blowfish. Since re-introducing himself as a solo country artist, he's released four albums that have topped the Billboard Country Album Charts. Rucker won his third career Grammy Award for Best Solo Country performance for his four-time platinum selling cover of "Wagon Wheel" from the album "True Believers."

Head to soaringeaglecasino.com for a complete list of concerts coming to Soaring Eagle Casino. All of these shows have tickets available at etix.com.

There's never a bad time for pizza, right? If you book an overnight stay at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel, you can get a free pepperoni or cheese pizza, a pitcher of pop and waterpark passes. This deal ends on Aug. 31. To make your reservation, call 1.877.2EAGLE2 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com

It's a party! Celebrate your birthday at Soaring Eagle Hideaway RV Park. You'll get a four-hour rental block for the clubhouse or pavilion, boat rentals, beach access, party decorations and so much more. Also, he have awesome add-ons like volleyball court rental and a pizza package. To book your party call 1.989.817.4825.