SHERIDAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man, 57, is custody after he allegedly sprayed a fire extinguisher through the hallways of a hotel, at two employees and then damaged vehicles in the parking with the canister.

The incident occurred at the Days Inn in the 27000 block of C Drive North in Sheridan Township.

The two employes, a 69-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, we taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect is facing charges for felonious assault.