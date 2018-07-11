Meijer opens new Hudsonville store; creates 300 jobs

Posted 12:00 PM, July 11, 2018, by , Updated at 07:18AM, July 12, 2018

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. -- The Hudsonville community will no longer have to travel as far to purchase groceries and home goods as a new Meijer has officially opened.

The 155,00-square-foot store, located at 4075 32nd Avenue in Hudsonville, is the company's sixth new store this year in the Midwest

It created 300 jobs for the area and is the company's 117th store in Michigan.

The store will provide local residents fresh produce delivered daily, affordable, high-quality merchandise and a full-service pharmacy that makes family health care a priority.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m.

