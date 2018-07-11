Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for July 11

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Sprinkles Donut Shop opened its newest store in the heart of Ada.

A ribbon cutting ceremony happened this morning, with community leaders on hand.

There are activities for the kids, and giveaways until 1 p.m.

The new location is on Ada Drive at the corner of Fulton.

2. 7-Eleven is providing a free refreshing treat for everyone today for 7-11 Day.

That means free Slurpees for everyone! The largest convenience store chain is also celebrating its 91st birthday today.

Participating stores will offer the drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Here in West Michigan, there's only one location left on Homestead Drive in Zeeland.

There are also several locations on the east side of the state, in Metro Detroit.

7-Eleven expects to give out a total of nine million Slurpees by the end of the day.

3. Having a great idea is one thing, but getting the funds to put it into motion is another.

The Grand Rapids organization, "Start Garden," held an initiative called 100 Ideas to encourage entrepreneurs to get their ideas off the ground.

It started back in January, with more than 600 entries, and was narrowed down to 100 people who each got $1,000 to grow their ideas. On Tuesday night, the top 10 entries each received $20,000 to continue their ventures.

Start Garden plans to make this an annual event, so anyone who didn't make the cut this year will be able to enter again.

For a look at all of Tuesday's night's winners, click here.

4. Veterans in part of West Michigan have a new way to unwind and enjoy the outdoors, disc golf.

The VA in Battle Creek is actually introducing a variety of sports and adaptive leisure activities. These can play a key role in recovery for a variety of issues, from PTSD, to substance abuse.

The timing is perfect too, this week is National Therapeutic Recreation Week.

Officials with the VA are using lots of different sports as recovery tools, including opening a disc golf course.

The disc golf course is open to the public for a small fee, but is free for veterans.

5. The effort to restore the Grand River is getting kids involved, through a special program that teaches them about the ecosystem.

Tuesday, students from across West Michigan met at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids, to learn about mussels and their role in the ecosystem.

They also get knee-deep in the water to find and identify them.

Their experience is part of a program through Grand Rapids Whitewater. The kids say they're excited to help make a difference in West Michigan, and restore the Grand River.