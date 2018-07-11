Police: Suspect in Grand Rapids robbery ID’d

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities say they have identified a suspect in a robbery where a man knocked unconscious.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. July 8 on Weston Street SW in downtown Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids Police say a 29-year-old man was hit from behind by another man who then went through his pockets and robbed him.

Police said Wednesday that the man accused in the robbery is behind bars on unrelated charges. It’s unclear what charges he will face in this case.

The person who was robbed regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital. Police said Tuesday that his injuries did not appear serious.