‘Project Night Lights’ shows support for kids at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Dozens of emergency vehicles flashed their lights Wednesday for 'Project Night Lights' to show support for kids at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

It was an amazing show of support from the community as more than 150 people and over 35 emergency vehicles lined the sidewalks and streets around the hospital and took part in lighting up the area. Aero Med also joined the celebration and flew circles around the hospital.

The effort from first responders brightens up bedtime for the young patients who are facing the fight of their lives. Patients flicked their flashlights on and off to let them know their support is deeply appreciated.

The goal of Project Night Lights is to show the children they are not alone and that their community stands with them.

"To come here and support them and just let them know 'hey we're supporting their fight' and we know they are up there fighting for their lives while we are out here fighting crime and that kind of thing," said Grand Rapids Police Lt. Kristen Rogers. "We just want to make that bond and let them know we are supporting you."