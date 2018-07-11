Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for talk

Posted 9:55 AM, July 11, 2018, by

Sacha Baron Cohen attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 90th Academy Awards at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California, on March 04, 2018. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sarah Palin says she was “duped.”

The former Republican vice presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor wrote she and a daughter traveled across the country for what she thought was a legitimate interview. But she says Baron Cohen had “heavily disguised himself” as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair.

Palin says she sat through what she called a long interview full of “Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm” before she walked out.

She is challenging Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans’ charity.

Showtime has no comment. An email seeking comment from Baron Cohen has not been returned.

The show premieres Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s