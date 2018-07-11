× Suspect arrested in Byron Center bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kent County investigators say they have made an arrest in a bank robbery last month.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department says Marcello Diaz, 34, has been arrest in connection with the robbery at the Huntington Bank on 84th Street on June 22. Diaz is being held on a $250,000 bond.

During the robbery, the suspect pointed a gun at a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured.

Huntington Bank had offered a $10,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and conviction of the robber.

We’ll have more details when they become available.