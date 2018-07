Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Power has since been restored to thousands of Consumers Energy customers living along 28th Street who dealt with a short outage Wednesday morning.

The outage happened around 2:40 a.m. and was restored by 5 a.m. Wednesday in the area east of U.S. 131 at 28th Street in Wyoming, according to the Consumer's energy outage map.

At one point, more than 3,500 customers in Kent County were without power. It appears an animal caused the outage.