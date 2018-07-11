× Two injured when vehicle crashes into Kalamazoo house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Two people were hurt Wednesday morning when their vehicle crashed into a house.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of S. Burdick Street in Kalamazoo. Police say that when they arrived, they found two people had gotten out of the vehicle after the collision. They both had minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital.

No one was in the home.

Anyone with further information should call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994.