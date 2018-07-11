Two veterans, Goldie and Sid, remember World War II

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. - Two World War II veterans with a special bond reunited Wednesday to share their memories of the war.

But it's not just memories. They even have video footage of their time overseas.

Sid Lenger came back from war with something rare: footage from his 8-millimeter camera. He says it's been difficult to talk about the times he spent on board a Navy ship in the Pacific Ocean.

“Well, when you’ve got 24 days and you’re sitting there with a gun...you kill somebody. Just....not good. So, we’re getting over it. Slowly on.” Lenger said.

After more than 70 years, he's just starting to open up about what happened. Wednesday, a documentary Sid made including videos from World War II aired in Wyoming, Mich., at Marge's Donut Den.

David Goldsboro, known as Goldie, shared the same gun with Sid in the war. The two say they find comfort sharing stories together, and that makes days like today easier.

Sid's son Dick Lenger says remembering those moments still isn't easy for his dad.

“I think it was painful. My dad, he was talking to a group of Boy Scouts one time, and they asked him if he ever killed anyone. He couldn’t continue,” Dick Lenger said.

Sid hopes by sharing his experience, people will continue to remember the sacrifices he and Goldie made overseas.

Sid is 99, Goldie is 91. Both say the fact that they are still living, and were on the same gun, is no coincidence. Sid says it's a little comfort from the man upstairs.