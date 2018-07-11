What’s happening in Grand Rapids in July

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

One thing about Grand Rapids that makes the city such a great place to live is that there's always something to do. Check out the list of events happening in the Grand Rapids area this month.

Game Day USA 2018 National Championships:

Game Day USA in partnership with Gatorade will host two weekend-long tournaments with some of the best youth baseball players in the country. Plus, the Art Van Sports Complex is a completely renovated stadium!

Art Van Sports Complex Championship Stadium

Two weekends: J uly 12-15 & July 19-22

Parking is $5 per day per vehicle

More info: https://bit.ly/2sYAFf7 .

The Color Run 2018:

The Color Run, also known as the Happiest 5k on the Planet, is a unique paint race that celebrates healthiness, happiness, and individuality. Now the largest running series in the world, The Color Run has been experienced by over 6 million runners worldwide in 35+ countries.

July 28 - Waves begin at 9 a.m. and go to 9:45 a.m.

Calder Plaza

More than 7,000 participants both kids & adults welcome

Partnership with West Michigan Sports Commission

Open to the public & registration is required Tix range from $15-50 & must be purchased online

Enjoy a pre-race party with music, dancing, warm-up stretching, and giveaways

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2HP0R0g .

American Youth Basketball Tour 2018 Nationals:

National basketball tournament featuring some of the most talented youth basketball players in America … Third year in a row in Grand Rapids

Michigan Sports Academy Fieldhouse, the Woodland Courts and Cornerstone University

July 27-29

Open to boys and girls teams for third through 12th graders Teams can sign up through July 23 $545 per team and includes a six-game guarantee. Canadian teams are already registered

Visit ybnetwork.net to register.

Ms. Wheelchair America 2019:

Ms. Wheelchair America recognizes the accomplishments of women who utilize wheelchairs for mobility. During the competition, state titleholders will participate in a leadership institute, advocacy workshops, and judging.

47th annual

Amway Grand Plaza

July 30-August 5

Public is welcome to attend August 3 and August 4 at 7 PM to hear contestants’ speeches and to watch the crowning of Ms. Wheelchair America 2019

Donations to the organization are encouraged

Visit: mswheelchairamerica.org/pageant .

To see what other events are happening in Grand Rapids, visit experiencegr.com.