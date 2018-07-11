Wish-A-Mile Bicycle Tour for Make-A-Wish Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wish-A-Mile® Bicycle Tour, the single-largest fundraising event for Make-A-Wish® Michigan is happening, July 26-29, 2018. Over the last 30 years, thousands of riders and volunteers have been a part of something special – this extraordinary and inspiring event that has helped make thousands of wishes come true. The WAM tour brings all types of people together who believe that wishes are life changing.

There are three exciting route options to choose from:

WAM 300 - A 3-day, 300-mile bike ride from Traverse City to EATON Proving Grounds in Marshall, MI.

WAM 50 - A one-day, 50-mile looped ride that joins the 300 route for the last few miles.



WAM JR. - A looped route for children ages 5-13 at EATON Proving Grounds in Marshall, MI.