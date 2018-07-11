Woman flown to hospital after fiery car/tree crash in Cass County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Cass County Sheriff’s investigators are asking any witnesses to a fiery crash Wednesday in Wayne Township to contact them.

It happened around 11:40 a.m., on Dewey Lake Road, near Roth Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says in a news release that 31 year-old Trisha Smith of Dowagiac was westbound on Dewey Lake Street when her vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. The vehicle then overturned and caught fire, according to police, who say fire personnel were able to pull Smith from her burning vehicle. She was then flown by helicopter to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Police say Smith was wearing a seatbelt, but they don’t know yet whether “intoxicants” were a factor. While they investigate what caused the crash, the witnesses who police say were on-scene are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office with more information at: (269)-445-8644.

Assisting sheriff’s deputies at the scene were members of the Pokagon Band Tribal Police, Wayne Township Fire, Pride care Ambulance, and Air Care Air Ambulance service.