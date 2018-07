GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The World Cup final is here and you can join in the fun at a block party to watch the game on Sunday morning.

The Garage Bar and Grill at 819 Ottawa Avenue NW will be airing the final game between France and Croatia on a 20-foot LED screen outside. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m. with food and drink specials throughout the match. All ages are welcome.

The game will air on FOX 17 with pregame coverage beginning at 10:00 a.m. and the match starting at 11:00 a.m.