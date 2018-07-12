1 dead in semi-truck, van crash in Allegan Co.

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Wayland man died Thursday after a crash involving a semi-truck and a conversion van in Allegan County.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the area of 142nd Avenue and Kalamazoo Avenue in Leighton Township.

Michigan State Police say the man driving the van died in the crash. His identity was not released. The driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries.

A power pole snapped during the crash and emergency crews are still at the scene. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department dispatch says 142nd Avenue is closed in the area.

Details of what led up to the crash remain under investigation.

This is a developing story