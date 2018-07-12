103rd annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Today marks the start of one of the largest fairs in West Michigan. The 103rd annual Ionia County Free Fair starts today.

The so-called "10 best days of summer" kicks off with a breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday.

New this year: the ticket booth is now shaped like a popcorn box. That will be located right in front of the grandstands for you to by tickets.

You can purchase a one day pass for the rides for $25 or individual tickets.

There will also be monster trucks, beer tastings, princess tea parties, and even a visit from Governor Snyder.

Parking for the fair will cost you $10.

There are special deals for seniors, kids, police officers, veterans and ladies.

The fair runs through July 21.

