103rd annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off today

Posted 5:41 AM, July 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:53AM, July 12, 2018

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Today marks the start of one of the largest fairs in West Michigan. The 103rd annual Ionia County Free Fair starts today.

The so-called "10 best days of summer" kicks off with a breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday.

New this year: the ticket booth is now shaped like a popcorn box. That will be located right in front of the grandstands for you to by tickets.

You can purchase a one day pass for the rides for $25 or individual tickets.

There will also be monster trucks, beer tastings, princess tea parties,  and even a visit from Governor Snyder.

Parking for the fair will cost you $10.

There are special deals for seniors, kids, police officers, veterans and ladies.

The fair runs through July 21.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • C

    I remember when the fair actually was ‘free’. Parking wasn’t free, but we used to park up the hill on M-66 any pay nothing. You actually could go to the fair for free, but the rides, the phony games,and food sure could separate you from your money. It was fun for sure, but ‘free’, no.

    Reply