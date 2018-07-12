103rd annual Ionia Free Fair kicks off today

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. -- Today marks the start of one of the largest fairs in West Michigan. The 103rd annual Ionia County Free Fair starts today.
The so-called "10 best days of summer" kicks off with a breakfast at 8 a.m. Thursday.
New this year: the ticket booth is now shaped like a popcorn box. That will be located right in front of the grandstands for you to by tickets.
You can purchase a one day pass for the rides for $25 or individual tickets.
There will also be monster trucks, beer tastings, princess tea parties, and even a visit from Governor Snyder.
Parking for the fair will cost you $10.
There are special deals for seniors, kids, police officers, veterans and ladies.
The fair runs through July 21.
C
I remember when the fair actually was ‘free’. Parking wasn’t free, but we used to park up the hill on M-66 any pay nothing. You actually could go to the fair for free, but the rides, the phony games,and food sure could separate you from your money. It was fun for sure, but ‘free’, no.