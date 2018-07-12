Newaygo man sought in Mecosta Co. bank robbery

BIG RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators are looking for the man who robbed a Mecosta County bank Thursday afternoon.

The robbery happened at the Isabella Bank on Perry Street in Big Rapids Township at about 12:45 p.m.

Police say the suspect in the incident is Nicholas Max Nelson, 23, of Newaygo.

Nelson is described by police as 5 feet 5 inches tall with a medium build, brown hair and a beard. He also was wearing glasses during the robbery.

Police say he demanded money from the staff and may have left in a dark blue 4-door vehicle, which may have been a Volkswagen.

Anyone with information should call Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office at 231-592-0150 or central dispatch at 231-796-4811.