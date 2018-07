Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVILLE, Mich. - The Build-A-Bear Pay Your Age Day event has been overwhelmed and the lines have been closed.

There have been reports of long lines in the Rivertown Crossings Mall in Grandville and the Crossroads Mall in Portage, as well as around the globe.

Police have been called to deal with #buildabear chaos at stores across UK https://t.co/Ca4qI5ttUQ pic.twitter.com/EMpvIt2jOv — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 12, 2018

We'll have more details when they become available.