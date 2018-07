GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — To connect with the youth of the Grand Rapids community and to clean up the local parks, the Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids Fire Department are hosting a variety of events this summer.

On July 12 the group will meet at Dickinson Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m. to clean up the park but also to have some summer fun with local kids.

The event is open to the public and is free.