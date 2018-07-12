Clerk injured in armed robbery at CVS in Holland Twp.

HOLLAND TWP., Mich. – One person was injured in an armed robbery at an Ottawa County store Thursday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff says they were called to the CVS Pharmacy at 132 Douglas Avenue at about 5:20 a.m.

The clerk told deputies that two men armed with handguns came into the store and demanded narcotics. She was assaulted and restrained by the suspects and they got an undisclosed amount of narcotics before running away. No vehicles were seen.

The clerk is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Surveillance photos show the suspects. Anyone with information should call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT or at www.mosotips.com .