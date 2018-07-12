DeShaun Thrower tosses out first pitch at the Whitecaps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. -- On Ferris State Friends, Family, and Alumni night at Fifth Third Ballpark, two-sport athlete, DeShaun Thrower tossed out the first pitch before the Whitecaps game against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Thursday.

The Whitecaps came back to win 4-3 off a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 9th inning.