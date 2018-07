Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Ferris State football team hosted their 2nd annual free youth football camp at Housemann Field in Grand Rapids on Thursday afternoon.

After back-to-back national quarterfinal appearances, DeShaun Thrower said winning a national title of their own is definitely on their minds.

"It was the first thing they said when we got back to it," Thrower added. "The basketball team won when we felt like we were supposed to be the first program to win but we came up short so we're using the basketball team as fuel to our fire this year and hopefully we come through with another one for us."